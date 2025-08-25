U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians conducted exercise Big Trouble in Little Townsend throughout the week of Aug. 11, 2025, at Fort William Henry Harrison, Mont. Malmstrom Air Force Base partnered with additional EOD units including, Fairchild AFB, Dyess AFB, Barksdale AFB and Vandenburg Space Force Base. The combat exercise was designed to develop participants into resilient, tactically proficient leaders, capable of adapting to the challenges of warfare and the enemy’s weapon of choice. Throughout the week, the Airmen conducted explosive ordnance disposal and tactical operations around the clock, building confidence, strengthening leadership skills and showcasing their ability to accomplish the mission under extreme fatigue. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974787
|VIRIN:
|250815-F-PI908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111252525
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT WILLIAM HENRY HARRISON, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force EOD Airmen test grit, readiness in Montana during four-day exercise, by A1C Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
