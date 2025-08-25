Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force EOD Airmen test grit, readiness in Montana during four-day exercise

    FORT WILLIAM HENRY HARRISON, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians conducted exercise Big Trouble in Little Townsend throughout the week of Aug. 11, 2025, at Fort William Henry Harrison, Mont. Malmstrom Air Force Base partnered with additional EOD units including, Fairchild AFB, Dyess AFB, Barksdale AFB and Vandenburg Space Force Base. The combat exercise was designed to develop participants into resilient, tactically proficient leaders, capable of adapting to the challenges of warfare and the enemy’s weapon of choice. Throughout the week, the Airmen conducted explosive ordnance disposal and tactical operations around the clock, building confidence, strengthening leadership skills and showcasing their ability to accomplish the mission under extreme fatigue. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974787
    VIRIN: 250815-F-PI908-1001
    Filename: DOD_111252525
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT WILLIAM HENRY HARRISON, MONTANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force EOD Airmen test grit, readiness in Montana during four-day exercise, by A1C Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

