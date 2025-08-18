Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medic K9 Training

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Annual Training is about strengthening a Soldier's basic job skills and expanding that knowledge with new experiences.
    Combat medics with the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted a basic combat casualty course on a K9 training model.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 16:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974774
    VIRIN: 040101-Z-PG977-1022
    Filename: DOD_111252396
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    veterinarian
    68w
    usarmy
    Arkansas National Gaurd
    medic
    k9

