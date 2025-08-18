Medic K9 Training

Annual Training is about strengthening a Soldier's basic job skills and expanding that knowledge with new experiences.
Combat medics with the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted a basic combat casualty course on a K9 training model.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 16:20
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
