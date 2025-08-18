Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mortarmen Light Up Potato Hill

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 39th IBCT Conduct mortar training with live fire exercises during their 2025 Annual Training.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 14:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974764
    VIRIN: 040101-Z-PG977-1011
    Filename: DOD_111252094
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    This work, Mortarmen Light Up Potato Hill, by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArkansasGuard
    FullSend
    120 mortar
    39thIBCT
    mortar
    skogain

