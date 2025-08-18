Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    King Of Battle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Capt. Tristian Roberts with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, discusses their live fire team building exercises during Annual Training at Fort Chaffee Arkansas June 17, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 14:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974761
    VIRIN: 040101-Z-PG977-1016
    Filename: DOD_111252065
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, King Of Battle, by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Chaffee
    142nd Field Artillery Brigade
    live fire team building exercises

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download