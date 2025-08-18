Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoDEA Europe Welcomes Students Back, Expands Academic Opportunities for 2025–26 School Year

    GERMANY

    08.17.2025

    Video by Colin Cruickshank 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    Students arrive for the first day of school at Ramstein Intermediate School in Ramstein, Germany, Aug. 18, 2025. (Video by Colin Cruickshank)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 04:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974698
    VIRIN: 250818-D-OJ223-4217
    Filename: DOD_111250880
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoDEA Europe Welcomes Students Back, Expands Academic Opportunities for 2025–26 School Year, by Colin Cruickshank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

