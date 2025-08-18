DoDEA Europe Welcomes Students Back, Expands Academic Opportunities for 2025–26 School Year

The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) has officially launched the 2025–26 school year across its 64 schools in Europe. Operating in four districts, eight countries, and four time zones, DoDEA Europe serves nearly 26,000 military-connected students with the support of thousands of dedicated teachers, educational aides and staff.



Students across Europe returned to classrooms with excitement and fresh supplies, eager to reconnect with friends and teachers. Schools marked the occasion with celebrations that included military band performances, chalked walkways filled with motivational messages, and welcome-back events hosted alongside military partners.



This school year brings important academic milestones for DoDEA Europe. Ramstein and Kleine Brogel Elementary Schools are now offering Universal Prekindergarten (UPK) as part of the Phase II rollout, expanding access to early learning for military-connected students. Advanced Academic Services are being extended into middle schools, and the Seal of Biliteracy program will launch in 2025–26, recognizing high school students who achieve proficiency in multiple languages on their transcripts.



Dr. Michelle Howard Brahaney, Director for Student Excellence in DoDEA Europe, highlighted the impact of these initiatives. “We are committed to ensuring that every military-connected student in Europe has access to innovative and rigorous academic opportunities,” Brahaney said. “These programs reflect our focus on building resilience, adaptability, and the skills students need to thrive in a global community.”



DoDEA has also introduced its Blueprint for Continuous Improvement, a five-year strategic plan focusing on four key goals: Student Excellence, School Excellence, Talent Excellence, and Organizational Excellence. As students return to classrooms across Europe, these initiatives ensure that nearly 26,000 military-connected students are not only starting a new school year but stepping into expanded opportunities for growth, learning, and achievement. With innovative programs like Universal Prekindergarten, Advanced Academic Services, and the Seal of Biliteracy, DoDEA Europe is preparing students to meet the challenges of today while equipping them for success in tomorrow’s global community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2025 Date Posted: 08.25.2025 Story ID: 546355 Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE