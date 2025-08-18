Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

    CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter aircrew conducts search and rescue training with Coast Guard Station Sand Key boat crews in Sand Key, Florida, August 13, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg boatcrews regularly hold hoist training with Air Station Clearwater aircrews to maintain their qualifications and crew readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 21:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974625
    VIRIN: 250813-G-KL910-9229
    Filename: DOD_111249297
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    USCG, Clearwater, Sand Key, SAR, training, search and rescue

