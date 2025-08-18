A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter aircrew conducts search and rescue training with Coast Guard Station Sand Key boat crews in Sand Key, Florida, August 13, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg boatcrews regularly hold hoist training with Air Station Clearwater aircrews to maintain their qualifications and crew readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)
Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
