    JBLE Hurricane Readiness

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Army Soldiers participated in a hurricane readiness exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 12, 2025. This public service announcement highlights three key steps for the JBLE community to execute in the event of a hurricane or other natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 09:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 974494
    VIRIN: 250822-F-DA718-1001
    Filename: DOD_111247585
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE Hurricane Readiness, by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

