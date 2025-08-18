U.S. Air Force Airmen and Army Soldiers participated in a hurricane readiness exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 12, 2025. This public service announcement highlights three key steps for the JBLE community to execute in the event of a hurricane or other natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 09:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|974494
|VIRIN:
|250822-F-DA718-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111247585
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE Hurricane Readiness, by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.