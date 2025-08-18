Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute 33-25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran and Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit in U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air-Cushions, load onto the U.S. Navy San Antonio-class USS San Antonio (LPD 17) in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 15, 2025. U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte becomes the 66th superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy during a change of command ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland, Aug. 15, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran and Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 09:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 974483
    VIRIN: 250819-M-FR914-6718
    Filename: DOD_111247490
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute 33-25, by Sgt Kayla Halloran and LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    Naval Academy
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    22nd MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download