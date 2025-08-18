Marine Minute 33-25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974483" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit in U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air-Cushions, load onto the U.S. Navy San Antonio-class USS San Antonio (LPD 17) in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 15, 2025. U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte becomes the 66th superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy during a change of command ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland, Aug. 15, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran and Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)