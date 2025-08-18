Marine Minute 33-25

U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit in U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air-Cushions, load onto the U.S. Navy San Antonio-class USS San Antonio (LPD 17) in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 15, 2025. U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte becomes the 66th superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy during a change of command ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland, Aug. 15, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran and Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)
