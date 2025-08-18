Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SM Vertical Reel- UTNG Hosts Congressional Delegates- Aerial Refueling

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard hosts congressional delegates as they visit at Roland R. Wright Air Base in Salt Lake City. Local leaders were given a flying tour and demonstration of an aerial refueling flight aboard a KC-135R Stratotanker, refueling four F-35 Lighting II fighter aircraft from Hill Air Force Base. The Utah National Guard is proud to partner with our community leaders and remains committed to the prosperity and safety of all Utahns. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 20:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974391
    VIRIN: 250820-Z-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_111246567
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    aerial refueling
    Boom Operator
    KC-135R Stratotanker
    F-35A Lightning II
    Utah Air National Guard
    Congressional Delegates

