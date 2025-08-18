B-Roll- UTNG Hosts Aerial Refueling Experience for Local Leaders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974390" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Utah National Guard hosts congressional delegates as they visit at Roland R. Wright Air Base in Salt Lake City. Local leaders were given a flying tour and demonstration of an aerial refueling flight aboard a KC-135R Stratotanker, refueling four F-35 Lighting II fighter aircraft from Hill Air Force Base. The Utah National Guard is proud to partner with our community leaders and remains committed to the prosperity and safety of all Utahns. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)