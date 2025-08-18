The Utah National Guard hosts congressional delegates as they visit at Roland R. Wright Air Base in Salt Lake City. Local leaders were given a flying tour and demonstration of an aerial refueling flight aboard a KC-135R Stratotanker, refueling four F-35 Lighting II fighter aircraft from Hill Air Force Base. The Utah National Guard is proud to partner with our community leaders and remains committed to the prosperity and safety of all Utahns. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 20:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974390
|VIRIN:
|250820-Z-DA103-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111246557
|Length:
|00:07:42
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, B-Roll- UTNG Hosts Aerial Refueling Experience for Local Leaders, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.