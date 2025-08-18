Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last Private Property Debris Clearing Event in Altadena

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Jeffrey Henon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    USACE begins debris removal on last private property in Altadena
    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with representatives from FEMA, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Los Angeles County and the Altadena Town Council hosted a ceremony Aug. 14 in honor of the beginning of the debris removal from the final private property assigned to USACE within the Eaton Fire's impact area in Altadena, California.
    The property is owned by Beverly Outterbridge, her daughter, Tami, and was the family home of the late artist John Outterbridge, a Los Angeles arts icon and Tami’s father, who was known in the art community as “Bridge.” Tami said she was grateful to be the last property because it gave them the opportunity to look for items relating to her father’s art legacy. The artifacts will become part of tribute pieces by other artists dedicated to her late father, as part of a major exhibit entitled, “DIGGING BRIDGE.”
    To date, USACE has completed debris removal from 5,585 properties on more than 14,000 acres of land affected by the Eaton Fire.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 17:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974381
    VIRIN: 250814-A-YY531-3408
    Filename: DOD_111246252
    Length: 00:29:12
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Last Private Property Debris Clearing Event in Altadena, by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

