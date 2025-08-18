Last Private Property Debris Clearing Event in Altadena

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USACE begins debris removal on last private property in Altadena

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with representatives from FEMA, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Los Angeles County and the Altadena Town Council hosted a ceremony Aug. 14 in honor of the beginning of the debris removal from the final private property assigned to USACE within the Eaton Fire's impact area in Altadena, California.

The property is owned by Beverly Outterbridge, her daughter, Tami, and was the family home of the late artist John Outterbridge, a Los Angeles arts icon and Tami’s father, who was known in the art community as “Bridge.” Tami said she was grateful to be the last property because it gave them the opportunity to look for items relating to her father’s art legacy. The artifacts will become part of tribute pieces by other artists dedicated to her late father, as part of a major exhibit entitled, “DIGGING BRIDGE.”

To date, USACE has completed debris removal from 5,585 properties on more than 14,000 acres of land affected by the Eaton Fire.