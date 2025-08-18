video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army has launched a comprehensive effort to build a modernized food ecosystem that ensures Soldiers have access to affordable, convenient and healthy food options, geared toward how, where, when and what they want to meet their dining needs and preferences. The new approach will include continuous, customer-driven solutions to deliver nutritious eating options and increase the health readiness of the force.

Food is a critical component of military readiness, sustaining Soldiers in training, on missions, and during deployments. The Army Food Program ensures service members receive nutritious, high-quality meals, whether in dining facilities, field kitchens, or operational environments. Balancing tradition with innovation, the program adapts to evolving nutritional science, logistical challenges, and Soldiers preferences. A well-nourished, motivated, and resilient Army is better equipped to defend the nation and deter adversaries