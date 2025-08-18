Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Food Program

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Peter Silverman 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Army has launched a comprehensive effort to build a modernized food ecosystem that ensures Soldiers have access to affordable, convenient and healthy food options, geared toward how, where, when and what they want to meet their dining needs and preferences. The new approach will include continuous, customer-driven solutions to deliver nutritious eating options and increase the health readiness of the force.
    Food is a critical component of military readiness, sustaining Soldiers in training, on missions, and during deployments. The Army Food Program ensures service members receive nutritious, high-quality meals, whether in dining facilities, field kitchens, or operational environments. Balancing tradition with innovation, the program adapts to evolving nutritional science, logistical challenges, and Soldiers preferences. A well-nourished, motivated, and resilient Army is better equipped to defend the nation and deter adversaries

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 17:06
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

