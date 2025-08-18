Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready: 432nd Force Support Unit

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 432nd Support Unit complete a weapons course taught by Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors assigned to the 432nd Security Force Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 11, 2024. The training was a part of the Air Force's push to develop Mission Ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

