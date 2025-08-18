Ready: 432nd Force Support Unit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 432nd Support Unit complete a weapons course taught by Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors assigned to the 432nd Security Force Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 11, 2024. The training was a part of the Air Force's push to develop Mission Ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)