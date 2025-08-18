Ready: 432nd Force Support Unit

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 432nd Support Unit complete a weapons course taught by Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors assigned to the 432nd Security Force Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 11, 2024. The training was a part of the Air Force's push to develop Mission Ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)
|12.11.2024
|08.21.2025 13:08
|Package
|974325
|241211-F-IU083-1001
|DOD_111245448
|00:00:26
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
