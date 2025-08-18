U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Pederson, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Cory Shipp, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, record a holiday greeting while serving meals to Airmen under their command in the Guardian Dining Facility, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 20, 2024. The 432nd Wing flies in four different combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 13:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974323
|VIRIN:
|241220-F-IU083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111245409
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 432nd Wing leadership greet Airmen for the holidays 2024, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
