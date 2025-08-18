Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    432nd Wing leadership greet Airmen for the holidays 2024

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Pederson, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Cory Shipp, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, record a holiday greeting while serving meals to Airmen under their command in the Guardian Dining Facility, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 20, 2024. The 432nd Wing flies in four different combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    432nd Wing

