National Night Out Community Engagement in Indian Springs, NV

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 432nd Security Forces Squadron and the Creech Air Force Base fire department engage with the community during a National Night Out event at Indian Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Indian Springs, Nevada, Oct. 8, 2024. National Night Out is an annual event that promotes police and military community partnerships along with neighborhood camaraderie across thousands of communities in the U.S. and worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)