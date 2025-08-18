Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Night Out Community Engagement in Indian Springs, NV

    INDIAN SPRINGS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 432nd Security Forces Squadron and the Creech Air Force Base fire department engage with the community during a National Night Out event at Indian Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Indian Springs, Nevada, Oct. 8, 2024. National Night Out is an annual event that promotes police and military community partnerships along with neighborhood camaraderie across thousands of communities in the U.S. and worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 13:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974322
    VIRIN: 241008-F-IU083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111245404
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: INDIAN SPRINGS, NEVADA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Fire Department
    National Night Out
    432 SFS
    National Night Out 2024
    security forces

