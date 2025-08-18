U.S. Air Force Airmen and dependents from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases compete in the Air Force West Coast Regional at Cheyenne High School, Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 17-19, 2025. Twelve Air Force bases from the west coast of the United States competed in men's, women's, and coed categories. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 13:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974319
|VIRIN:
|250120-F-IU083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111245390
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Creech Volleyball Team competes in West Coast Regionals, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.