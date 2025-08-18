Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Creech Volleyball Team competes in West Coast Regionals

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and dependents from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases compete in the Air Force West Coast Regional at Cheyenne High School, Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 17-19, 2025. Twelve Air Force bases from the west coast of the United States competed in men's, women's, and coed categories. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 13:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974319
    VIRIN: 250120-F-IU083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111245390
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US

    TAGS

    volleyball
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Creech Air Force Base
    Competition
    West Coast Regionals

