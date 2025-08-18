Creech Volleyball Team competes in West Coast Regionals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen and dependents from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases compete in the Air Force West Coast Regional at Cheyenne High School, Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 17-19, 2025. Twelve Air Force bases from the west coast of the United States competed in men's, women's, and coed categories. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)