Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    432nd AMXS Annual Load Crew Competition 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron compete during the 2024 Annual Load Crew Competition, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 21, 2025. The competition allows Airmen additional training while testing their skills and knowledge based on the quality and speed of the munitions load. Reaper Aircraft Maintenance Unit was announced as the victor over Tiger AMU. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 13:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974318
    VIRIN: 250221-F-IU083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111245371
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 432nd AMXS Annual Load Crew Competition 2024, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMMO
    Load crew
    432 AMXS
    Weapons
    432d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download