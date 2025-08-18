432nd AMXS Annual Load Crew Competition 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron compete during the 2024 Annual Load Crew Competition, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 21, 2025. The competition allows Airmen additional training while testing their skills and knowledge based on the quality and speed of the munitions load. Reaper Aircraft Maintenance Unit was announced as the victor over Tiger AMU. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)