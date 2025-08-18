U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron compete during the 2024 Annual Load Crew Competition, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 21, 2025. The competition allows Airmen additional training while testing their skills and knowledge based on the quality and speed of the munitions load. Reaper Aircraft Maintenance Unit was announced as the victor over Tiger AMU. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 13:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974318
|VIRIN:
|250221-F-IU083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111245371
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 432nd AMXS Annual Load Crew Competition 2024, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.