U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Air Task Force and the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron participate in exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2025. Northern Strike 25-2 is a premier reserve component training event focused on joint readiness, building interoperability and strengthening partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 21:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974254
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-SD514-2001
|PIN:
|200167
|Filename:
|DOD_111244302
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 23d ATF and 23d CABS participate in Northern Strike 25-2, by SrA Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
