Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23d ATF and 23d CABS participate in Northern Strike 25-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Air Task Force and the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron participate in exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2025. Northern Strike 25-2 is a premier reserve component training event focused on joint readiness, building interoperability and strengthening partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 21:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974254
    VIRIN: 250814-F-SD514-2001
    PIN: 200167
    Filename: DOD_111244302
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23d ATF and 23d CABS participate in Northern Strike 25-2, by SrA Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alpena CRTC
    Northern Strike
    Interoperability and Readiness
    NS252
    23d Air Task Force
    23d Combat Air Base Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download