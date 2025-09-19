23d Air Task Force Wraps Up Northern Strike 25-2 at Alpena, Michigan

The 23d Air Task Force concluded Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 on Aug. 16 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, completing two weeks of joint training alongside Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air National Guard and Reserve components.



The exercise placed Airmen in a series of real-world inspired scenarios including base attacks, mass casualty response, damaged infrastructure, and loss of communication with higher headquarters. Additionally, the team was required to sustain base operations for over 1,000 military personnel and support 10 Mission Generation Force Elements.



One of the exercise’s key events was a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair effort using Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) as a modular, temporary cover over backfilled craters. FRP prevented foreign object debris hazards and allowed aircraft to land on a damaged runway within hours, restoring flight operations after a simulated attack.



“Our Airmen proved they could not only establish and operate a base under pressure, but also restore and return a damaged runway to service,” said Col Bradley Baker, 23d ATF commander. “Watching aircraft land on a repaired runway validated how adaptable and capable this team is in executing combat operations under realistic conditions.”



Airmen also trained in Agile Combat Employment, testing their ability to maneuver and project airpower from austere and degraded environments while maintaining command and control. The training demonstrated how Airmen can operate across multiple specialties away from the Main Operating Base, under contested conditions.



“This exercise reinforced that we are building Mission-Ready Airmen,” said Chief Master Sgt Azeez Oguntade, 23d ATF command chief. “When challenged with realistic, high-intensity operations, our Airmen proved they can adapt, fight, and generate combat power when it matters most.”



Northern Strike brought together Airmen normally stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Columbus Air Force Base, Little Rock Air Force Base, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, and others. Operating under one command structure, they trained as a cohesive team and strengthened expeditionary skills in a joint environment.



The exercise also informed the Air Force’s transition to the Deployed Combat Wing construct and the Air Force Force Generation model, or AFFORGEN. Both initiatives are designed to build cohesion by keeping units together throughout the training and deployment cycle, enabling combat wings to arrive in theater fully mission ready.



“This event gave us a clear picture of how command teams and support elements align under the new model,” said Lt Col Danele Richardson, 23d ATF deputy commander. “It was an opportunity to validate processes, identify friction points, and prepare for the next level of training.”



The lessons learned during Northern Strike will carry forward as the 23d ATF prepares for its next major event at Tyndall Air Force Base, where the unit will further sharpen combat readiness and strengthen joint and coalition integration.



“This exercise showed me the benefit of having Airmen train every day on warfighting tasks,” said Col Baker. “The experience gained here is sharpening our edge for the next fight and ensuring we remain ready to generate combat power anytime, anywhere.”

