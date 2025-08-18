Meet the GRT Team at Vandenberg SFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974236" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Guardian Resilience Team (GRT) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. advances Guardian readiness through a Total Force Fitness approach that promotes physiological, cognitive, and social fitness. The GRT includes an organizational psychologist team lead, a physical therapist, and a strength and conditioning specialist. This interdisciplinary team of experts delivers performance programs that support the whole Guardian, ensuring Space Force personnel sustain the peak readiness needed to meet national security demands.