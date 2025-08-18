The Guardian Resilience Team (GRT) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. advances Guardian readiness through a Total Force Fitness approach that promotes physiological, cognitive, and social fitness. The GRT includes an organizational psychologist team lead, a physical therapist, and a strength and conditioning specialist. This interdisciplinary team of experts delivers performance programs that support the whole Guardian, ensuring Space Force personnel sustain the peak readiness needed to meet national security demands.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 17:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974236
|VIRIN:
|250813-X-HB409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111243855
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet the GRT Team at Vandenberg SFB, by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.