PCS Joint Task Force Call Center Stories - Tech. Sgt. Andre Evans

Tech. Sgt. Andre Evans, PCS Joint Task Force action officer, describes assisting a service member who called the 24/7 PCS support line for help during their move, Aug. 20, 2025. Evans and the Joint Task Force guide the member through the process, providing immediate solutions to ensure the relocation stays on track. The PCS Joint Task Force offers around-the-clock support to service members and families navigating Permanent Change of Station moves. (Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)