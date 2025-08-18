Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCS Joint Task Force Call Center Stories - Tech. Sgt. Andre Evans

    SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    Tech. Sgt. Andre Evans, PCS Joint Task Force action officer, describes assisting a service member who called the 24/7 PCS support line for help during their move, Aug. 20, 2025. Evans and the Joint Task Force guide the member through the process, providing immediate solutions to ensure the relocation stays on track. The PCS Joint Task Force offers around-the-clock support to service members and families navigating Permanent Change of Station moves. (Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 10:55
    Category: Series
    This work, PCS Joint Task Force Call Center Stories - Tech. Sgt. Andre Evans, by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

