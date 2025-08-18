Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the GRT Team at Vandenberg SFB

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    The Guardian Resilience Team (GRT) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. advances Guardian readiness through a Total Force Fitness approach that promotes physiological, cognitive, and social fitness. The GRT includes an organizational psychologist team lead, a physical therapist, and a strength and conditioning specialist. This interdisciplinary team of experts delivers performance programs that support the whole Guardian, ensuring Space Force personnel sustain the peak readiness needed to meet national security demands.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 16:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974119
    VIRIN: 250813-X-HB409-1001
    Filename: DOD_111241252
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the GRT Team at Vandenberg SFB, by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guardian Resilience Team

