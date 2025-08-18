Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Power Snacking for Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Smart snacking can give you the extra boost you need during the day to fuel your mind and body. Get tips from the Uniformed Services University’s Consortium for Health and Military Performance, or CHAMP, on how to use healthy snacking to stay in top mental and physical shape all day long.

    Location: US

    CHAMPS
    healthy snacks
    Snacking

