Smart snacking can give you the extra boost you need during the day to fuel your mind and body. Get tips from the Uniformed Services University’s Consortium for Health and Military Performance, or CHAMP, on how to use healthy snacking to stay in top mental and physical shape all day long.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 12:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974061
|VIRIN:
|250819-O-TR188-9924
|Filename:
|DOD_111240003
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Power Snacking for Readiness, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.