Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Military Health System Saved My Sight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    While deployed to Syria as a construction engineer supervisor, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Earlie Brown experienced agonizing eye pain. He tried to “heal myself with eye drops—and I told the doctor, ‘I'm fine. Just let me keep going on with my mission.’” But the military physician assigned to his base knew he wasn’t fine and started an immediate evacuation to save Brown’s sight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973988
    VIRIN: 250818-O-TR188-7560
    Filename: DOD_111237769
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Military Health System Saved My Sight, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MHS
    Sgt. Earlie Brown
    uveitis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download