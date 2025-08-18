The Military Health System Saved My Sight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



While deployed to Syria as a construction engineer supervisor, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Earlie Brown experienced agonizing eye pain. He tried to “heal myself with eye drops—and I told the doctor, ‘I'm fine. Just let me keep going on with my mission.’” But the military physician assigned to his base knew he wasn’t fine and started an immediate evacuation to save Brown’s sight.