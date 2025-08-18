Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Final Honors at Arlington: Remembering Lt. Gen. Patrick Hughes

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    On Aug. 4, 2025, Lt. Gen. Patrick Hughes received Full Military Honors with Escort in a solemn farewell ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. From combat medic in Vietnam to Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, this ceremony marked the conclusion of a lifetime of service to the nation and the intelligence community.

    U.S. Army video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery / released

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 12:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973977
    VIRIN: 250804-A-YL265-4359
    Filename: DOD_111237561
    Length: 00:10:27
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Final Honors at Arlington: Remembering Lt. Gen. Patrick Hughes, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arlington National Cemetery

