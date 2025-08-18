Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K.U.D.O.S. at Wright-Patt

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Airmen and their families participate in Kids Understanding Deployment Operations (K.U.D.O.S.) at Wright-Patterson AFB Ohio, Aug. 9 2025. The K.U.D.O.S. event is designed to prepare children for military deployment challenges through activities and discussion.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 13:19
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K.U.D.O.S. at Wright-Patt, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    88th ABW
    WPAFB
    Team Wright-Patt

