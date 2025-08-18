Airmen and their families participate in Kids Understanding Deployment Operations (K.U.D.O.S.) at Wright-Patterson AFB Ohio, Aug. 9 2025. The K.U.D.O.S. event is designed to prepare children for military deployment challenges through activities and discussion.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 13:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973975
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-VE661-5882
|Filename:
|DOD_111237497
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, K.U.D.O.S. at Wright-Patt, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
