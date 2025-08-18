Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescues 4 children from a rock in Lake Superior offshore Black Beach Trailhead

Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescues four children from a rock in Lake Superior offshore Black Beach Trailhead in Minnesota, on Aug. 17, 2025. The air station MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted all four children from the rock before transferring them to awaiting EMS in a field near the scene. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Traverse City)
Coast Guard rescues 4 children from a rock in Lake Superior offshore Black Beach Trailhead in Minnesota
