    Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescues 4 children from a rock in Lake Superior offshore Black Beach Trailhead

    SILVER BAY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescues four children from a rock in Lake Superior offshore Black Beach Trailhead in Minnesota, on Aug. 17, 2025. The air station MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted all four children from the rock before transferring them to awaiting EMS in a field near the scene. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Traverse City)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973969
    VIRIN: 250817-G-G0109-1001
    Filename: DOD_111237311
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: SILVER BAY, MINNESOTA, US

    Coast Guard rescues 4 children from a rock in Lake Superior offshore Black Beach Trailhead in Minnesota

    Air Station Traverse City, Helicopter, Jayhawk, Silver Bay, Minnesota, Rescue

