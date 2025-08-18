Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescues 4 children from a rock in Lake Superior offshore Black Beach Trailhead

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescues four children from a rock in Lake Superior offshore Black Beach Trailhead in Minnesota, on Aug. 17, 2025. The air station MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted all four children from the rock before transferring them to awaiting EMS in a field near the scene. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Traverse City)