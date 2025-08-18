Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 children from a rock in Lake Superior offshore Black Beach Trailhead in Minnesota

    DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    Aug. 18, 2025
    Lt. j.g. Nicholas Betts
    231-922-8273/nicholas.t.betts@uscg.mil

    DULUTH, Minn. – Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescued four children who were stranded on a rock on Lake Superior near the Black Beach Trailhead in Silver Bay, Minnesota on Aug. 17, 2025.

    Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes received a request for helicopter assistance at approximately 9 p.m., from Lake County, Minnesota, reporting that the individuals were unable to safely disembark the rock due to hazardous conditions.

    The air station dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to the location of the incident.

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Lorenzo Giambanco, an aviation maintenance technician, on his first rescue, formed part of the crew that successfully hoisted all four individuals from the rock and transported them to awaiting Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel and the children’s parents in a nearby field.

    "This successful rescue highlights the critical importance of interagency coordination and the rapid response capabilities of the U.S. Coast Guard," said Lt. j.g. Patrick Grissler, Aircraft Commander. "We are grateful for the collaboration with Lake County and are pleased to have safely assisted these individuals."

