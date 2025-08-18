Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Dakota 2026 Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michaela Granger, Sgt. Anna Welchel, Pfc. Raul Boamah and Sgt. 1st Class Brett Miller

    116th Public Affairs Detachment

    The North Dakota Army National Guard 2026 Best Warrior Competition has concluded at Camp Grafton Training Center, Devils Lake, North Dakota.
    Over four days, Soldiers demonstrated their skills and resilience through physical fitness events, land navigation, marksmanship on the range, camouflage, and scenario-based tactical challenges.
    U.S. Army Sgt. Richard Tangen, 957th Engineer Company, won the Non-Commissioned Officer category and Spc. John Shrock, Delta Detachment, 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, won the enlisted category.
    Runner-ups included Sgt. Joseph Eberle, 142nd Engineer Battalion, and Spc. Alex Wangen, Alpha Company, 112th Aviation Battalion.
    Sgt. Tangen and Spc. Shrock will advance to represent North Dakota at the regional Best Warrior Competition next year at Camp Grafton Training Center.

