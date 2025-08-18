North Dakota 2026 Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The North Dakota Army National Guard 2026 Best Warrior Competition has concluded at Camp Grafton Training Center, Devils Lake, North Dakota.

Over four days, Soldiers demonstrated their skills and resilience through physical fitness events, land navigation, marksmanship on the range, camouflage, and scenario-based tactical challenges.

U.S. Army Sgt. Richard Tangen, 957th Engineer Company, won the Non-Commissioned Officer category and Spc. John Shrock, Delta Detachment, 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, won the enlisted category.

Runner-ups included Sgt. Joseph Eberle, 142nd Engineer Battalion, and Spc. Alex Wangen, Alpha Company, 112th Aviation Battalion.

Sgt. Tangen and Spc. Shrock will advance to represent North Dakota at the regional Best Warrior Competition next year at Camp Grafton Training Center.