Best Warrior Competition Challenges North Dakota Army National Guard Soldiers

Twenty-one Soldiers from across the North Dakota Army National Guard endured an intense four-day test of skill, strength, and resilience at the annual Best Warrior Competition (BWC), held Aug. 14–17, 2025, Camp Grafton Training Center, Devils Lake, North Dakota.



“The Best Warrior Competition is like the Super Bowl for Soldiers, giving them the opportunity to showcase their skills in marksmanship and their warrior tasks and battle drills,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock, state command sergeant major for the North Dakota National Guard.



The competition brought together 12 Soldier competitors, nine noncommissioned officer (NCO) competitors, and three international partners from Ghana and Benin, participating through the State Partnership Program.



Events tested competitors on mental agility, physical endurance, and proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills. Challenges included physical fitness tests, running, swimming, knowledge boards, uniform inspections, mock public affairs interviews, day and night land navigation, marksmanship qualification events, a six-mile ruck march, a confidence course, and rappelling.



U.S. Army Sgt. Richard Tangen, 957th Engineer Company, 164th Engineer Battalion, won the NCO category, and Spc. John Shrock, Delta Detachment, 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, earned top Soldier. Runners-up were Sgt. Joseph Eberle, 142nd Engineer Battalion, and Spc. Alex Wangen, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Battalion. Both winners will go on to compete at the Region VI Best Warrior Competition next year, which will be hosted at Camp Grafton Training Center.



“The Best Warrior Competition is our way to assess and grade the talent we have among our Soldiers and NCOs,” said Binstock. “We challenge them for four days straight on all aspects of their training. The best part of this event is watching Soldiers push beyond their limits and discover what they’re truly capable of. That growth doesn’t just make them better individually, it makes their entire unit stronger.”



Months of preparation went into the competition, with many Soldiers training physically, studying military manuals, and seeking mentorship from past participants.



“The Best Warrior Competition is very important, because Soldiers coming out of the ranks, as well as NCOs, can prove that they have what it takes to be proficient and be experts in their craft,” said Tangen. “It shows a lot of pride and dedication to wear the uniform as well as representing their unit.”



Beyond determining the state’s top Soldiers, the competition serves as a readiness tool that builds confidence and camaraderie across the state.



“The Best Warrior Competition is where the best of the best from units across the state come together to compete,” said Sgt. Edward “EJ” Langstaff, 817th Engineer Company, 164th Engineer Battalion. “But it’s more than just competing, a lot of these guys I’ve never met before, and it’s cool to have a few days where we’re running around, pushing ourselves, and getting to know each other.”



Next year, North Dakota will host the Region VI Best Warrior Competition at Camp Grafton Training Center, bringing together Soldiers and NCOs from across North Dakota, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.

