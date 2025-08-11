Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 25.3: Exercise Alon 25 Teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTA PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 prepare to conduct Exercise Alon 25 in Palawan, Philippines, August 14, 2025. Exercise Alon is a bilateral amphibious training activity between the Australian Defence Force and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, supported by MRF-D and the Royal Canadian Navy. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and readiness to respond to shared security challenges. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Duel Drama - Instrumental composed by Adrian Mena Arrabal/ universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 03:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973917
    VIRIN: 250814-M-LO454-1001
    Filename: DOD_111236203
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: PUERTA PRINCESA, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: Exercise Alon 25 Teaser, by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MRF-D
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Marines
    ExAlon
    ExAlon25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download