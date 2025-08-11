MRF-D 25.3: Exercise Alon 25 Teaser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 prepare to conduct Exercise Alon 25 in Palawan, Philippines, August 14, 2025. Exercise Alon is a bilateral amphibious training activity between the Australian Defence Force and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, supported by MRF-D and the Royal Canadian Navy. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and readiness to respond to shared security challenges. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Duel Drama - Instrumental composed by Adrian Mena Arrabal/ universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)