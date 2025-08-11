MRF-D 25.3: Exercise Alon 25 Teaser

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 prepare to conduct Exercise Alon 25 in Palawan, Philippines, August 14, 2025. Exercise Alon is a bilateral amphibious training activity between the Australian Defence Force and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, supported by MRF-D and the Royal Canadian Navy. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and readiness to respond to shared security challenges. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Duel Drama - Instrumental composed by Adrian Mena Arrabal/ universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 03:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973917
|VIRIN:
|250814-M-LO454-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111236203
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|PUERTA PRINCESA, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
