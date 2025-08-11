Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commando Soliders Conduct Rehearsals and Tactical movments at JRTC

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Connor 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI)
    execute tactical maneuvers and rehearsals prior to their live fire exercise at the Joint
    Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, Louisiana, August 14, 2025. JRTC is designed to
    push the Brigade to its limits and prepare them for the rigors of combat. (U.S. Army video
    by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 12:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973900
    VIRIN: 250814-A-WA425-1001
    PIN: 082514
    Filename: DOD_111235574
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commando Soliders Conduct Rehearsals and Tactical movments at JRTC, by SGT Matthew Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    light infantry
    2nd Brigad Combat Team
    tactical
    10th Mountain Division

