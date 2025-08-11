Commando Soliders Conduct Rehearsals and Tactical movments at JRTC

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI)
execute tactical maneuvers and rehearsals prior to their live fire exercise at the Joint
Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, Louisiana, August 14, 2025. JRTC is designed to
push the Brigade to its limits and prepare them for the rigors of combat. (U.S. Army video
by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)
Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 12:32
Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
