Commando Soliders Conduct Rehearsals and Tactical movments at JRTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973900" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI)

execute tactical maneuvers and rehearsals prior to their live fire exercise at the Joint

Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, Louisiana, August 14, 2025. JRTC is designed to

push the Brigade to its limits and prepare them for the rigors of combat. (U.S. Army video

by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)