Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) conduct a live fire exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, Louisiana, Aug. 15, 2025. The training conducted here prepares units for large-scale combat operations in a realistic, complex environment, further strengthening their mission readiness (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 11:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973898
|VIRIN:
|250815-A-GW675-9083
|Filename:
|DOD_111235572
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Brigade “Warriors” Execute Their Live Fire Exercise, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
