    2nd Brigade “Warriors” Execute Their Live Fire Exercise

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) conduct a live fire exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, Louisiana, Aug. 15, 2025. The training conducted here prepares units for large-scale combat operations in a realistic, complex environment, further strengthening their mission readiness (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 11:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973898
    VIRIN: 250815-A-GW675-9083
    Filename: DOD_111235572
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    JRTC
    live fire
    10th Mountain Division

