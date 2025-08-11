U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 103d Airlift Wing, 104th Fighter Wing, the 439th Airlift Wing, and the 158th Fighter Wing perform an integrated combat turnaround exercise at Westover Air Reserve Station, July 24, 2025. This exercise involved rapid refueling and rearming of fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis and Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 15:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973878
|VIRIN:
|250724-Z-CB896-5228
|Filename:
|DOD_111234584
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|CHICOPEE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rearm. Refuel. Relaunch., by SMSgt Michael Davis and Amn Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.