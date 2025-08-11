Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rearm. Refuel. Relaunch.

    CHICOPEE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis and Airman Raymond LaChance

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 103d Airlift Wing, 104th Fighter Wing, the 439th Airlift Wing, and the 158th Fighter Wing perform an integrated combat turnaround exercise at Westover Air Reserve Station, July 24, 2025. This exercise involved rapid refueling and rearming of fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis and Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 15:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973878
    VIRIN: 250724-Z-CB896-5228
    Filename: DOD_111234584
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: CHICOPEE, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rearm. Refuel. Relaunch., by SMSgt Michael Davis and Amn Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

