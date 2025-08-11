Ensure OPSEC PSA Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This public service announcement video serves to warn military members and families of the dangers of violating operational security (OPSEC). OPSEC protects missions, personnel and equipment by preventing the release of critical information that could be used by adversaries. Maintaining vigilance on and off duty ensures the 35th Fighter Wing remains ready to deliver combat-credible airpower across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)