Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ensure OPSEC PSA Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    This public service announcement video serves to warn military members and families of the dangers of violating operational security (OPSEC). OPSEC protects missions, personnel and equipment by preventing the release of critical information that could be used by adversaries. Maintaining vigilance on and off duty ensures the 35th Fighter Wing remains ready to deliver combat-credible airpower across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 23:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 973820
    VIRIN: 250701-F-KM882-9001
    Filename: DOD_111232736
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ensure OPSEC PSA Reel, by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    35th FW
    Cyber Awareness
    Reel
    OPSEC Awareness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download