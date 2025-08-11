This public service announcement video serves to warn military members and families of the dangers of violating operational security (OPSEC). OPSEC protects missions, personnel and equipment by preventing the release of critical information that could be used by adversaries. Maintaining vigilance on and off duty ensures the 35th Fighter Wing remains ready to deliver combat-credible airpower across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 23:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|973820
|VIRIN:
|250701-F-KM882-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111232736
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ensure OPSEC PSA Reel, by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
