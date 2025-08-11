U.S. Soldiers assigned to District of Columbia National Guard in-process at the D.C. Armory and conduct patrol operations on the National Mall, August 13, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, perimeter control, logistics and communications in support of law enforcement. A majority of the D.C. National Guard personnel live and work in the local community and have existing relationships to support law enforcement.(U.S. Army photo by Cpl. David Carvajal)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 19:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973812
|VIRIN:
|250813-A-UY416-4508
|Filename:
|DOD_111232340
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, D.C. Safe and Beautiful, by SGT Spenscer Williams and SPC David Carvajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.