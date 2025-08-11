Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Spenscer Williams and Spc. David Carvajal

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to District of Columbia National Guard in-process at the D.C. Armory and conduct patrol operations on the National Mall, August 13, 2025. President Donald J. Trump activated the D.C. National Guard under Title 32 to assist Federal and Washington, D.C. law enforcement within the nation’s capital, August 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. David Carvajal)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 19:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973806
    VIRIN: 250813-A-UY416-7022
    Filename: DOD_111232285
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Safe and Beautiful, by SGT Spenscer Williams and SPC David Carvajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    D.C. National Guard
    Army National Guard
    DCsafeandbeautifultaskforce
    dcsafe

