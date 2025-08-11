D.C. Safe and Beautiful

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to District of Columbia National Guard in-process at the D.C. Armory and conduct patrol operations on the National Mall, August 13, 2025. President Donald J. Trump activated the D.C. National Guard under Title 32 to assist Federal and Washington, D.C. law enforcement within the nation’s capital, August 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. David Carvajal)