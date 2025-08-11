U.S. Soldiers assigned to District of Columbia National Guard in-process at the D.C. Armory and conduct patrol operations on the National Mall, August 13, 2025. President Donald J. Trump activated the D.C. National Guard under Title 32 to assist Federal and Washington, D.C. law enforcement within the nation’s capital, August 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. David Carvajal)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 19:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973806
|VIRIN:
|250813-A-UY416-7022
|Filename:
|DOD_111232285
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D.C. Safe and Beautiful, by SGT Spenscer Williams and SPC David Carvajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
