205th RTI WOCS Graduation Ceremony 2025

The 205th Regimental Training Institute hosted the Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS) graduation and pinning ceremony for class 25-001. The ceremony took place at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on Aug. 10, 2025. The music was performed by members of the133d Washington Army National Guard band. Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Marty recognized the graduates for completing WOCS. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Scott Pierson and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Derek Dixon presented awards to the top performers of the class. WOCS challenges and assesses each candidate to ensure they meet the moral, mental, and physical requirements to become a warrant officer. These graduates will assume new duties and responsibilities as Warrant Officer 1 and embark on a unique career of service to the state and nation.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:35:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
