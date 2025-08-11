205th RTI WOCS Graduation Ceremony 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973784" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 205th Regimental Training Institute hosted the Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS) graduation and pinning ceremony for class 25-001. The ceremony took place at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on Aug. 10, 2025. The music was performed by members of the133d Washington Army National Guard band. Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Marty recognized the graduates for completing WOCS. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Scott Pierson and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Derek Dixon presented awards to the top performers of the class. WOCS challenges and assesses each candidate to ensure they meet the moral, mental, and physical requirements to become a warrant officer. These graduates will assume new duties and responsibilities as Warrant Officer 1 and embark on a unique career of service to the state and nation.