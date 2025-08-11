Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    205th RTI WOCS Graduation Ceremony 2025

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Video by John Berezich 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    The 205th Regimental Training Institute hosted the Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS) graduation and pinning ceremony for class 25-001. The ceremony took place at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on Aug. 10, 2025. The music was performed by members of the133d Washington Army National Guard band. Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Marty recognized the graduates for completing WOCS. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Scott Pierson and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Derek Dixon presented awards to the top performers of the class. WOCS challenges and assesses each candidate to ensure they meet the moral, mental, and physical requirements to become a warrant officer. These graduates will assume new duties and responsibilities as Warrant Officer 1 and embark on a unique career of service to the state and nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973784
    VIRIN: 250810-Z-MQ506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111231803
    Length: 00:35:45
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Graduation Ceremony
    Washington National Guard
    WOCS
    Warrant Officer Candidate
    National Guard

