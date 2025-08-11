Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Tested: A History of PAX

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Brittany Dickerson, Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan, Charles Regner and Erik Hildebrandt

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    In 1911, Lt. Theodore "Spuds" Ellyson became the first designated Naval Aviator, as well as the first Navy Test Pilot. This documentary traces the legacy that began with Ellyson’s groundbreaking flight training and continues today at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. As the Navy’s premier flight test and evaluation center, Pax River carries forward more than a century of innovation, where aviators, engineers, and maintainers work together to ensure the safety, capability, and superiority of the fleet. Through archival footage, personal stories, and rarely seen imagery, the film honors the generations who have advanced Naval Aviation from its earliest days to the cutting-edge systems of today.

    TAGS

    Patuxent River
    flight test
    Naval Aviation History
    naval test pilot school
    Trapnell
    Sherby

