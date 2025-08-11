Flight Tested: A History of PAX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In 1911, Lt. Theodore "Spuds" Ellyson became the first designated Naval Aviator, as well as the first Navy Test Pilot. This documentary traces the legacy that began with Ellyson’s groundbreaking flight training and continues today at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. As the Navy’s premier flight test and evaluation center, Pax River carries forward more than a century of innovation, where aviators, engineers, and maintainers work together to ensure the safety, capability, and superiority of the fleet. Through archival footage, personal stories, and rarely seen imagery, the film honors the generations who have advanced Naval Aviation from its earliest days to the cutting-edge systems of today.