This is what we're trained to do; we solve complex problems by breaking them down into simpler elements.
This parking garage in the Pacific Palisades had condominiums on top that were damaged by the January 2025 southern California wildfires. The condo's HOA reinforced the structure so our contractor's equipment could clear the debris.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 10:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973736
|VIRIN:
|250811-A-YY531-7794
|Filename:
|DOD_111230756
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE removes debris from a Pacific Palisades condominium damaged by the 2025 California wildfires, by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.