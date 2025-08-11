USACE removes debris from a Pacific Palisades condominium damaged by the 2025 California wildfires

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is what we're trained to do; we solve complex problems by breaking them down into simpler elements.

This parking garage in the Pacific Palisades had condominiums on top that were damaged by the January 2025 southern California wildfires. The condo's HOA reinforced the structure so our contractor's equipment could clear the debris.