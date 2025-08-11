Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE removes debris from a Pacific Palisades condominium damaged by the 2025 California wildfires

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by Jeffrey Henon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    This is what we're trained to do; we solve complex problems by breaking them down into simpler elements.
    This parking garage in the Pacific Palisades had condominiums on top that were damaged by the January 2025 southern California wildfires. The condo's HOA reinforced the structure so our contractor's equipment could clear the debris.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973736
    VIRIN: 250811-A-YY531-7794
    Filename: DOD_111230756
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    DEBRIS REMOVAL
    Pacific Palisades
    LAWildfire25
    SoCalWildfires
    USACE

