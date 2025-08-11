Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Corps of Engineers Returns Restored Temescal Canyon Road to City of Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Jeffrey Henon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has completed restoration of Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades and returned it to the City of Los Angeles. The road was used as a temporary staging site for debris removal following the January 2025 southern California wildfires, the largest debris removal mission in USACE history.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 10:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 973734
    VIRIN: 250804-A-YY531-5837
    Filename: DOD_111230734
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Pacific Palisades
    LAWildfires25
    SoCal Wildfire
    USACE
    Foreign Object Debris Detector (FOD)

