Army Corps of Engineers Returns Restored Temescal Canyon Road to City of Los Angeles

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has completed restoration of Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades and returned it to the City of Los Angeles. The road was used as a temporary staging site for debris removal following the January 2025 southern California wildfires, the largest debris removal mission in USACE history.