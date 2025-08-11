Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCS Tips on shipping Motorcycles and Dirt bikes

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Henry 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    A video displays tips on how to move your motorcycles and dirt bikes at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 6, 2025. Motorcycles and dirt bikes can be shipped in a household goods shipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Henry)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 14:29
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 973648
    VIRIN: 060825-F-UG882-1005
    Filename: DOD_111229141
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCS Tips on shipping Motorcycles and Dirt bikes, by SSgt Stephanie Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

