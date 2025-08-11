U.S. Army National Guard Mobilized for Law Enforcement Support within Washington D.C.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to District of Columbia National Guard in-process at the D.C. Armory and conduct patrol operations on the National Mall, August 12, 2025. President Donald J. Trump activated the D.C. National Guard under Title 32 to assist Federal and Washington, D.C. law enforcement within the nation’s capital, August 11, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Haley Williams and Spc. Brandon Perry)
