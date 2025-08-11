Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tips for PCSing with Pro-Gear

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Henry 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    A video displays multiple tips on how to move pro-gear at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 1, 2025. Service members can move up to 2,000 pounds of professional gear, and spouses can move up to 500 pounds. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Henry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 12:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 973623
    VIRIN: 010825-F-UG882-1001
    Filename: DOD_111228699
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tips for PCSing with Pro-Gear, by SSgt Stephanie Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download