Tips for PCSing with Pro-Gear

A video displays multiple tips on how to move pro-gear at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 1, 2025. Service members can move up to 2,000 pounds of professional gear, and spouses can move up to 500 pounds. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Henry)
|08.01.2025
|08.13.2025 12:18
|Series
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
