    127th Wing Vision

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing   

    Brig. Gen. Matthew Brancato’s vision for the 127th Wing outlines priorities to guide the unit through a time of transition — keeping Airmen ready, resilient, and prepared for the future to deter, defend, and dominate. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 09:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973577
    VIRIN: 250804-F-JK012-7787
    Filename: DOD_111228036
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing Vision, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    Air National Guard
    Wing Vision

