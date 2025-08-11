Brig. Gen. Matthew Brancato’s vision for the 127th Wing outlines priorities to guide the unit through a time of transition — keeping Airmen ready, resilient, and prepared for the future to deter, defend, and dominate. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)
Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 09:34
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|973577
VIRIN:
|250804-F-JK012-7787
Filename:
|DOD_111228036
Length:
|00:00:31
Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 127th Wing Vision, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
