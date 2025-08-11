Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    412th Civil Affairs Battalion Air Operations

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing

    The 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Columbus, Ohio, conduct airborne operations at Wright-Patterson Airfield, Aug. 9, 2025. Major Kyle Likens, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion Delta Company Commander, shares his thoughts on the training.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 13:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973497
    VIRIN: 250809-F-VE661-2929
    Filename: DOD_111226488
    Length: 00:06:58
    Location: US

    This work, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion Air Operations, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    412 Civil Affairs Battalion
    Airborne Operation
    WPAFB

