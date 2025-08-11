The 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Columbus, Ohio, conduct airborne operations at Wright-Patterson Airfield, Aug. 9, 2025. Major Kyle Likens, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion Delta Company Commander, shares his thoughts on the training.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 13:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973497
|VIRIN:
|250809-F-VE661-2929
|Filename:
|DOD_111226488
|Length:
|00:06:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion Air Operations, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.