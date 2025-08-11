F-35B forward arming and refueling point

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receives fuel at a forward arming and refueling point as part of Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 6, 2025. MCAGCC serves as the Marine Corps’ premier training venue for service-level exercises by providing realistic multi-domain environments to prepare forces for success in future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Micah Thompson)