A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receives fuel at a forward arming and refueling point as part of Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 6, 2025. MCAGCC serves as the Marine Corps’ premier training venue for service-level exercises by providing realistic multi-domain environments to prepare forces for success in future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Micah Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973477
|VIRIN:
|250806-M-NM790-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111226212
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35B forward arming and refueling point, by LCpl Micah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.