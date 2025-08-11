Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35B forward arming and refueling point

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Micah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receives fuel at a forward arming and refueling point as part of Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 6, 2025. MCAGCC serves as the Marine Corps’ premier training venue for service-level exercises by providing realistic multi-domain environments to prepare forces for success in future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Micah Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973477
    VIRIN: 250806-M-NM790-2001
    Filename: DOD_111226212
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B forward arming and refueling point, by LCpl Micah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    3rd MAW
    TACAIR
    USMCNews
    FARP
    Jet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download