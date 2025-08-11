Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ocean Expo 2025 | B-Roll

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. Martha Linares 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Status of Forces Agreement members and the local community participate in the Ocean Exposition at Kadena Marina, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 8, 2025. The Ocean Expo hosted various informational booths, entertainment, water activities, food, and rescue demonstrations showcasing lifesaving techniques to help improve ocean safety skills for all SOFA members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 03:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973449
    VIRIN: 250808-M-VR996-1001
    Filename: DOD_111225470
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP

    MCIPAC
    Ocean Safety
    Ocean Expo
    Okinawa
    Kadena

