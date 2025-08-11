Ocean Expo 2025 | B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973449" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Status of Forces Agreement members and the local community participate in the Ocean Exposition at Kadena Marina, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 8, 2025. The Ocean Expo hosted various informational booths, entertainment, water activities, food, and rescue demonstrations showcasing lifesaving techniques to help improve ocean safety skills for all SOFA members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)