Ocean Expo 2025 | B-Roll

Status of Forces Agreement members and the local community participate in the Ocean Exposition at Kadena Marina, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 8, 2025. The Ocean Expo hosted various informational booths, entertainment, water activities, food, and rescue demonstrations showcasing lifesaving techniques to help improve ocean safety skills for all SOFA members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)
|08.08.2025
|08.12.2025 03:35
|B-Roll
|973449
|250808-M-VR996-1001
|DOD_111225470
|00:03:16
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
