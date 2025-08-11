Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Debris Removal from a Multi-family Property in Pacific Palisades damaged by January 2025 southern California wildfires

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by Jeffrey Henon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Removing debris from the 2025 wildfires in the hills of Pacific Palisades is challenging, requiring USACE contractors to find solutions to complex problems. The parking garage under the condominiums in this property was shored up by the home owners association so the contractors could remove the debris.

    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    debris removal
    Pacific Palisades
    LAWildfire25
    SoCalWildfires
    USACE

