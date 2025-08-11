USACE Debris Removal from a Multi-family Property in Pacific Palisades damaged by January 2025 southern California wildfires

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973436" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Removing debris from the 2025 wildfires in the hills of Pacific Palisades is challenging, requiring USACE contractors to find solutions to complex problems. The parking garage under the condominiums in this property was shored up by the home owners association so the contractors could remove the debris.