Removing debris from the 2025 wildfires in the hills of Pacific Palisades is challenging, requiring USACE contractors to find solutions to complex problems. The parking garage under the condominiums in this property was shored up by the home owners association so the contractors could remove the debris.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 20:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973436
|VIRIN:
|250811-A-YY531-2361
|Filename:
|DOD_111225067
|Length:
|00:08:02
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Debris Removal from a Multi-family Property in Pacific Palisades damaged by January 2025 southern California wildfires, by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
